PSG vs Real Madrid: 5 bold predictions for the tie | Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 

Two of Europe's biggest teams, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are set to lock horns in the Champions League Round of 16 this season. With the first leg in Paris set to kick-off tonight, the excitement and anxiety surrounding the tie is at a all-time high.

Given the number of match-winners in both teams, predicting the outcome of the tie is hardly a straightforward affair. But keen as we are, we can't help but make some bold predictions for the two-legged extravaganza that is to follow.

Will Real Madrid prevail or crash out at the hands of the star-studded PSG? Read on to learn about our predictions for the long-awaited Champions League Round of 16 clash:

#5 Vinicius, Benzema, and Asensio to outshine Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Ligue 1 giants PSG arguably have the most coveted front three in the world right now. The quality of Neymar, the genius of Lionel Messi, and the explosiveness of Kylian Mbappe can, on paper, overwhelm any team in the world.

Unfortunately, the trio have rarely played together since the start of the season, meaning they might not have the coordination needed to outclass Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Info ³⁴ @RMadridInfo 🎙 Ancelotti: Everyone who plays this game is 100% focused on getting the best out of it and eliminating the rival, because the audience is very big. What Mbappé thinks, is what Benzema thinks, is what Vinicius thinks, is what Messi thinks: to eliminate the rival. 🎙 Ancelotti: Everyone who plays this game is 100% focused on getting the best out of it and eliminating the rival, because the audience is very big. What Mbappé thinks, is what Benzema thinks, is what Vinicius thinks, is what Messi thinks: to eliminate the rival.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos’ front three of Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior may not be as high-profile as PSG’s, but they are definitely more coordinated.

They understand each other well and know how to lift each other up in clutch matches. If they remain on song and can read each other’s cues, as usual, the Parisians’ more decorated front-three might have an embarrassment on their hands.

#4 Luka Modric to be the standout midfielder over the two legs

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Both PSG and Real Madrid have some exceptional midfielders at their disposal. While Paris Saint-Germain have the likes of Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Wijnaldum, Madrid have an ever-reliable trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Any one of these players can make a telling impact over two legs, but we are backing the Croatian to prove his mettle once again.

#RealMadrid



New contract will be until June 2023, one more season as expected. Real Madrid consider Luka Modrić new contract as "matter of time", deal to be extended in the coming weeks/months. He's untouchable in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.New contract will be until June 2023, one more season as expected. Real Madrid consider Luka Modrić new contract as "matter of time", deal to be extended in the coming weeks/months. He's untouchable in Carlo Ancelotti's plans. ⚪️🇭🇷 #RealMadrid New contract will be until June 2023, one more season as expected. https://t.co/NfvH2sD0L9

The 36-year-old may very well be the oldest midfielder in the tie but that does not make him any less qualified. Even in the twilight of his career, he can run tirelessly, produce defense-slitting passes, and can score audacious long-rangers.

Over the two Round of 16 legs against PSG, we are expecting Modric’s quality to shine through and overwhelm the Parisians’ midfield.

Don’t be surprised to see him walk away with a Man of the Match award in the highly-anticipated tie.

