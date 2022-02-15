PSG vs Real Madrid: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

UEFA Champions League returns for round of 16 action on Tuesday night as PSG host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes. This will be the second meeting at this stage of the competition, after they clashed in the 2017-18 edition.

The two sides are strong favorites for the title this season. Real Madrid enjoyed a near-flawless run in the group stage, suffering just one loss as they topped Group D. PSG also suffered one loss but dropped points twice to finish second behind Manchester City in Group A.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



PSG face Real Madrid next week Neymar is back in training!PSG face Real Madrid next week Neymar is back in training!PSG face Real Madrid next week 👀 https://t.co/D7UNfcUAV5

PSG and Real Madrid are at the top of the standings in Ligue 1 and La Liga respectively. The French side have recorded four wins in a row in the league while Madrid played out a goalless draw at Villarreal in their previous outing.

In the 10 meetings between the two sides, Los Blancos hold a narrow advantage, leading 4-3 in wins while three games have ended in a draw. When the two sides last met in the round of 16, Real Madrid recorded wins in both legs. This time, the two games are expected to be closely contested.

With the two sides set to square off in this high-profile encounter on Tuesday night, we take a look at the five players who could make a difference.

#5 Marco Verratti - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment. His short-range passing and ability to cover the ground in the middle of the pitch make him a great asset to PSG.

The player has scored two goals and picked up an assist in his last four games across all competitions for PSG. He has maintained a 88% pass accuracy in the competition and also averages 2.3 tackles per 90.

While his contributions on the pitch are rarely reflected on the scoresheet, he remains one of the most reliable players for Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager will be hoping to get the best out of his midfielder here.

#4 Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

Vini Jr has assumed a greater role for Real Madrid this season

Vinicius Junior has finally enjoyed a breakthrough season with Real Madrid since his move to Madrid in 2018. The player has scored 12 goals in La Liga and two more in the Champions League.

He has five assists in the league and three in continental competition. He is on a five-game goalscoring drought at the moment but if anyone is to find the back of the net against PSG, he could be the one for Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Vinícius Júnior has now been directly involved in 5 goals in 4 Champions League games this season (2 goals, 3 assists)



#UCL Vinícius Júnior has now been directly involved in 5 goals in 4 Champions League games this season (2 goals, 3 assists) 🇧🇷 Vinícius Júnior has now been directly involved in 5 goals in 4 Champions League games this season (2 goals, 3 assists) 🔥🔥🔥#UCL https://t.co/ifXO4JtU3E

12 of his 15 goals this season across all competitions have come in away games, so he will fancy his chances of finding the back of the net against PSG here.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin