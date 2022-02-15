PSG vs Real Madrid: Combined XI | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

In a blockbuster Champions League fixture, PSG host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The two clubs have been in great form this season and the fixture should make for an interesting watch.

Real Madrid have won the competition a record 13 times while PSG have made it to the final just once. The hosts finished second in Group A while Madrid topped Group D to set up a date with the Ligue 1 giants.

Both sides have lost just one game in their group stage campaigns and should head into this encounter with a certain level of confidence. In their 10 meetings so far Madrid lead 4-3 in wins while three games have ended in a draw.

The two sides squared off in the round of 16 in the 2017-18 edition, with both games ending in a win for Real Madrid. This time though, the two-legged tie is expected to be a closely contested one.

The two sides boast some of the best players in the competition in their ranks, so this game should be a closely contested one. As the stage is set for two behemoths to clash in the round of 16 first leg fixture, here we take a look at how a hypothetical combined XI would like.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois | Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois will have a crucial role to play against PSG

There are a lot of top-quality goalkeepers who will be in contention to start for either side here. Keylor Navas, PSG's current No.1 has won a lot of trophies during his spell with both Real Madrid and PSG. EURO 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma is also an option for Mauricio Pochettino.

OptaJose @OptaJose has saved 20 of the last 23 shots on target he has faced for goal. Giant. 20 - Thibaut Courtoishas saved 20 of the last 23 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN and 17 of the last 18 at the Santiago Bernabéu, conceding only Gonçalo Guedes'goal. Giant. 20 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has saved 20 of the last 23 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN and 17 of the last 18 at the Santiago Bernabéu, conceding only Gonçalo Guedes' 🇵🇹 goal. Giant. https://t.co/wVSnupAfFf

The visiting side do not have much of an option when it comes to the goalkeeping department and will field Thibaut Courtois between the sticks. The Belgian keeper has been in great form this season and helped Madrid maintain the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding 20 goals.

He has not won the Champions League so far, finishing as runner-up in the 2013-14 campaign with Chelsea. He made it to the team of the season in the previous edition and is our starting GK for this hypothetical combined XI.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin