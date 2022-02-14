PSG vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 15th February 2022

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of knock-out fixtures this week as PSG lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

PSG vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings but have experienced a discernible slump in recent weeks. Los Blancos have impressive attacking talent in their ranks and will need to be at their best to pull off a positive result at the Parc des Princes.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table and can afford to focus all their resources on what has been an elusive Champions League trophy. The Parisians have been inconsistent this season and will need to be wary of one of Europe's most formidable opponents this week.

PSG vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over PSG and have won four out of 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's three victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 2019-20 season, with PSG remaining unbeaten in both legs.

The previous meeting between the two teams in the knock-out stages of the Champions League took place in the 2017-18 season and witnessed an aggregate victory for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have won all their three away games in this edition of the UEFA Champions League so far and have kept clean sheets in all these matches.

Carlo Ancelotti's previous spell in charge of Real Madrid in the 2014-15 season saw Los Blancos win their first four away games in the competition.

Karim Benzema has found the back of the net in his last four Champions League matches and could become only the third player in the history of the competition to score in five consecutive games in the competition.

PSG vs Real Madrid Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely flattered to deceive under Mauricio Pochettino this season. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have stepped up in the UEFA Champions League and will look to make their mark this week.

Real Madrid have been impressive under Carlo Ancelotti and will back themselves ahead of this high-octane fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Real Madrid

PSG vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Lionel Messi to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Real Madrid to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi