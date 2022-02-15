×
PSG vs Real Madrid: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League this week
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Feb 15, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Feature

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with a set of high-profile knock-out fixtures this week as Real Madrid lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's PSG at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings but have faced a few obstacles in the league in recent weeks. Los Blancos were held to a 0-0 stalemate by a spirited Villarreal side in their previous game and will need to be clinical going into this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have a 13-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have improved since the turn of the year. The Parisians have a formidable squad at their disposal but have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past year.

❤️ @ToniKroos ❤️#UCL https://t.co/4TqjkoZUZV

PSG vs Real Madrid Team News

PSG have a depleted squad this month
PSG

Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, and Keylor Navas are back from international duty and will be available for selection. Juan Bernat is not in the squad for the UEFA Champions League and will not play a part against Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Neymar has completed his recovery and could make an appearance in this fixture.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Ander Herrera

Doubtful: Neymar

Unavailable: None

Real Madrid have a point to prove
Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has completed his recovery and faces a race against time to hit his peak ahead of this match. Ferland Mendy is also back in training and could feature in this game.

Mariano Diaz is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to be risked against PSG. Real Madrid are unlikely to make drastic changes to their tried and tested eleven ahead of this encounter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Karim Benzema, Mariano Diaz, Ferland Mendy

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Real Madrid kick off?

India: 16th February 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 15th February 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th February 2022, at 8 PM

David Beckham: "I only have good memories" 🗣️ The former Parisian talks about the @ChampionsLeague matchup between @PSG_English & @realmadriden 💥#PSGRM https://t.co/B3UXx1rjOW

Where and how to watch PSG vs Real Madrid on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS

UK: BT Sport 3

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Real Madrid?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
