PSG vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Reims to Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The reigning champions are unbeaten in the league thus far and are at the top of the league table with 46 points. The visitors have 21 points to their name and are in 13th place.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games across all competitions. They extended their winning streak to nine games on Wednesday with a 4-2 home triumph over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. After a goalless first half, City scored twice early on after the break.

Ousmane Dembélé halved the deficit in the 56th minute while Bradley Barcola equalized four minutes later. Late goals from João Neves and Gonçalo Ramos helped them record a memorable comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre in Ligue 1 last week.

PSG vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 35 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the better side in these meetings, recording 16 wins. Les rouges et blancs have got the better of the capital club eight times and 11 games have ended in draws.

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors, recording six wins.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in September and played a 1-1 draw.

PSG have won eight of their nine Ligue 1 home games this season, scoring 26 goals.

Reims have just one win in their last 11 league outings and are winless in their last seven games.

Interestingly, three of their visitors' five wins in Ligue 1 this season have been registered in away games.

PSG vs Reims Prediction

Les Parisiens have a 100% record in 2025, scoring 13 goals, and are strong favorites. They have lost just one of their last 13 home games in this fixture. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 meetings against the visitors.

Luis Enrique has an almost full-strength squad for this match and only young defender Ibrahim Mbaye is sidelined with an ankle injury. Ousmane Dembélé and Lucas Hernández started from the bench against Manchester City and are likely to return to the starting XI.

Les rouges et blanc are winless in their last seven league outings, with four ending in draws. Interestingly, they have drawn four of their last five meetings against the capital club and will look to settle for another stalemate here.

Mohamed Daramy and Reda Khadra are long-term absentees while Yaya Fofana and Amadou Koné will also sit this one out.

The defending champions head into the match in great form and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Reims

PSG vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

