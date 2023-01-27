PSG vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

PSG will resume their Ligue 1 campaign after nearly two weeks at home to Reims on Sunday (January 28), looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Rennes.

Les Rennais pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over the Parisians, with Hamari Traore scoring the winner in the 65th minute. It was only their second loss of the league season, allowing Lens to trim the gap between them and the Parisians to just three points.

Another setback would blow the title race wide open, but Christophe Galtier are fresh off a thumping 7-0 win over sixth-tier Pays de Cassel in the French Cup.

Reims are down in 11th place of the Ligue 1 standings with just 25 points in 19 games, winning just five times. Interestingly, the Reds and Whites are unbeaten in their last 11 top-flight games since a 3-0 thumping loss against AS Monaco.

PSG vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 17 clashes between them, PSG have won 11 times and lost thrice.

Reims last beat PSG in September 2019 (2-0). Since then, the Parisians are on a six-game unbeaten run against them, winning the first five.

PSG have won eight of their last home league games against Reims.

Having lost 1-0 to Rennes in their last Ligue 1 game, PSG could lose consecutively in the league for the first time since September 2020 (2).

Reims are unbeaten in their last 11 Ligue 1 games - the longest current run in the division and Reims' longest such run in the top flight since March 2019 (13).

PSG are unbeaten in their last 31 home league games, scoring in their last 20

PSG's tally of 47 points after 19 games is the fifth best in Ligue 1.

PSG vs Reims Prediction

PSG know Lens are breathing right under their neck, so they cannot afford to slip up again. Galtier won't be taking any risks and could play his strongest XI.

Reims have been unbeaten for a while and could give the French champions a serious run for their money, but expect the hosts to prevail at the Parc des Princes.

Prediction: PSG 2-0 Reims

PSG vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes