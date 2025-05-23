PSG vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24 2025

PSG face off with Reims in the final of this season's Coupe de France in the Stade de France this Saturday.
PSG will be attempting to not only defend their Coupe de France title, but also take the next step in winning a unique treble of trophies this season. Reims, meanwhile, will hope to spring a major upset in what has been a disastrous campaign for them.
So who will come out on top this weekend?
PSG vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Weirdly enough, despite PSG's overall dominance over their domestic rivals in recent seasons, Reims have a decent record against them. They haven't beaten them in any of their last six meetings, but they have held PSG to a draw in five of them, including twice this season.
- Last weekend saw PSG end their Ligue 1 campaign with a flourish, as they comfortably brushed aside Auxerre 3-1. The win was their 26th of the season, an impressive record by anyone's standards.
- Reims fell 2-1 to Lille last weekend, but were looking all but safe until a last-gasp penalty gave Le Havre a win over Strasbourg - a result which pushed Reims into a relegation play-off against Metz. The first leg of that play-off took place on Wednesday and ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving Reims' top-flight status hanging by a thread.
- Interestingly, this will be the first time PSG have faced a Ligue 1 team in the Coupe de France since the Round of 64 in late December. Since then, they've beaten lower-level opponents Espaly, Le Mans, Stade Briochin and Dunkerque.
- Reims have had a slightly trickier route to the final. While they have beaten a couple of lower-level opponents - including fourth-tier Cannes in the semi-finals - they also eliminated Ligue 1 high-flyers Monaco after a penalty shoot-out in the Round of 32.
PSG vs Reims Prediction
Despite Reims having a relatively good record against PSG in recent years, it's still hard to see them having any success here.
Simply put, their squad just isn't close to the same level as PSG's, and while there could be an argument that Luis Enrique's men will have one eye on the upcoming Champions League final, the same could be said for Reims and the second leg of their relegation play-off, which comes before that European final.
With that considered, the most likely result here is a one-sided win for PSG.
Prediction: PSG 3-1 Reims
PSG vs Reims Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win.
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of PSG's last six meetings with Reims).
Tip 3: PSG to score at least two goals - Yes (PSG have scored at least two goals in their last four Coupe de France games).