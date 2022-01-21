PSG vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on Reims on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Reims are in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Metz last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Parisians eased past Brest by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result this weekend.
PSG vs Reims Head-to-Head
PSG have an excellent record against Reims and have won 10 out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Reims have managed three victories against PSG and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for PSG. Reims struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.
PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-W-D
Reims form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-L
PSG vs Reims Team News
PSG
Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will not feature in this game. Neymar has picked up a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.
Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Idrissa Gueye are on international duty and will not be available for selection. Lionel Messi has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad against Reims.
Injured: Neymar
Doubtful: Juan Bernat
Unavailable: Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa
Reims
Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, and Valon Berisha are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against PSG this weekend. Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure, Moreto Cassama, and Moussa Doumbia are on international duty and will be excluded from the squad.
Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha
Doubtful: Azor Matusiwa
Unavailable: Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure, Moreto Cassama, Moussa Doumbia
PSG vs Reims Predicted XI
PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe
Reims Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Bradley Locko, Dion Lopy, Jens Cajuste; Nathanael Mbuku, Hugo Ekitike, Ilan Kebbal
PSG vs Reims Prediction
PSG have managed only nine points in their last five Ligue 1 matches and have suffered a definitive scoring slump over the past month. The Parisians are 11 points ahead of second-placed Nice at the moment and will look to extend their lead this weekend.
Reims can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this match. PSG have a better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: PSG 2-0 Reims
Sportskeeda is now on apple news!