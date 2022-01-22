PSG vs Reims: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG are back in action with another important Ligue 1 fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. While Reims can pack a punch on their day, PSG hold the upper hand going into this game.

Reims are currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have slumped after a strong start to their top-flight campaign. The away side suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat against Metz last week and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, hold an 11-point lead at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Parisians have experienced a few challenges in the league in recent weeks and will want to further cement their position as favourites in Ligue 1 this weekend.

PSG vs Reims Team News

PSG have an excellent squad this season

PSG

Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Idrissa Gueye are on international duty and will not be available for selection. Lionel Messi has completed his recovery and will be included in the squad against Reims.

Danilo Pereira and Layvin Kurzawa tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will not feature in this game. Neymar has picked up a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Neymar

Doubtful: Juan Bernat

Unavailable: Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira, Layvin Kurzawa

Reims need to win this game. Image Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung

Reims

Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, and Valon Berisha are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against PSG this weekend. Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure, Moreto Cassama, and Moussa Doumbia are on international duty and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Fode Doucoure, Arber Zeneli, Valon Berisha

Doubtful: Azor Matusiwa

Unavailable: Ghislain Konan, El Bilal Toure, Moreto Cassama, Moussa Doumbia

At what time does the match between PSG and Reims kick off?

India: 24th January 2022, at 1:15 AM

USA: 23rd January 2022, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 23rd January 2022, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Reims on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol, TV5 Monde

UK: BT Sport Extra 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Reims?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi