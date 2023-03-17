PSG vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th March 2023

PSG host Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 action on Sunday, looking to extend their winning run in the league to five games.

The Parisians needed an extra-time winner from Kylian Mbappe to beat Brest last weekend as the side were perhaps still reeling from their European heartbreak.

Christophe Galtier's side were knocked out in the round of 16 of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, who prevailed 3-0 on aggregate, beating the French champions in both legs.

Their attention is now on winning domestically, with the league title up for grabs, where PSG hold a healthy 10-point lead over arch-rivals Marseille.

Rennes, meanwhile, have alternated between wins and defeats for most of their games since December, but were most recently held to a 0-0 draw by Auxerre.

This has seen them drop to fifth position in the Ligue 1 standings with 47 points from 27 games, having once emerged as a contender for the Champions League places.

PSG vs Rennes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th clash between PSG and Rennes. In the previous 49, the Parisians have beaten Rennes on 23 occasions, while losing just 10 times.

The last clash between the sides, however, saw Rennes beat PSG 1-0 at home.

PSG, in fact, have lost three of their last six games to Rennes in Ligue 1 - as many as in their previous 15.

The Parisians have conceded at least one goal in eight of their last nine games in Ligue 1, as many as in their previous 18 this season.

Rennes have failed to score in their last two games in Ligue 1, as many as in their previous 43. They have not failed to score in three consecutive top-flight games since September 2021.

Rennes have kept a clean sheet in their last two away games in Ligue 1 after conceding just one goal in each of their previous 22 (37 goals).

PSG vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have managed to trouble PSG in recent times and will no doubt pose a big threat once more this weekend.

The hosts, however, have Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi firing at all cylinders right now, which could be too much for their visitors to handle.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Rennes

PSG vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

