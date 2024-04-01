PSG vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome Rennes to the Parc des Princes in the Coupe de France semifinals on Wednesday.

Both teams registered 3-1 wins in the quarterfinals in March. The hosts defeated Nice thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé, Fabián Ruiz, and Lucas Beraldo. The visitors eased past Le Puy Foot 43 Auvergne thanks to a first-half goal from Arthur Theate and Benjamin Bourigeaud's second-half brace.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the international break against Marseille on Sunday. Second-half goals from Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos helped them record a 2-0 win in this season's final edition of Le Classique.

The visitors, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 away loss to Strasbourg in their previous league outing, failing to score for the first time in Ligue 1 in 2024.

PSG vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 82 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 41 wins. The visitors have 23 wins to their name and 18 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts in Ligue 1 last season but went winless in league meetings this season, suffering a home loss, while the reverse fixture in February ended in a 1-1 draw.

They have met five times in the Coupe de France thus far. PSG have the upper hand in these meetings, with four wins to their name but Rennes came out victorious in a penalty shootout in the 2018-19 final.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games in all competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 25 games in all competitions, recording 18 wins.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

PSG vs Rennes Prediction

Les Parisiens made it three wins on the trot on Sunday, registering a 2-0 away triumph over rivals Marseille. They have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season and will look to build on that form. They are winless in their last two home meetings against the visitors and were held to a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 in February.

Lucas Beraldo was shown a straight red card in the first half against Marseille on Sunday and will be suspended for this match. The club will appeal the decision but Luis Enrique is likely to be without the services of the defender here. Milan Skriniar played for the first time in two months, coming on as a sub late in the second half, and should start here.

Les Rouge et Noirs have just one win in their last four games, conceding two goals apiece in three games in that period. They failed to score for the first time in eight games in their 2-0 away loss to Strasbourg on Sunday and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Steve Mandanda is expected to start between the sticks for this crucial match and Adrien Truffert will also return to the starting XI after serving a suspension.

Considering the hosts' unbeaten streak and better goalscoring record recently, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Rennes

PSG vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ousmane Dembélé to score or assist any time - Yes