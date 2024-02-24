PSG vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will invite Rennes to the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts made it five wins on the trot last week, as second-half goals from Lucas Hernández and Kylian Mbappé helped them register a 2-0 away triumph over Nantes in Ligue 1. They kept a clean sheet for the second game in a row after registering a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League last week.

The visitors are on a six-game winning run in Ligue 1 and recorded a comfortable 3-1 home win over Clermont Foot last week. Warmed Omari opened the scoring in the first half, and Martin Terrier bagged a six-minute brace in the second half.

Their winning run continued in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday, as Benjamin Bourigeaud's hat-trick helped them record a 3-2 win over AC Milan. Nonetheless, Milan made it to the round of 16 with a 5-3 win on aggregate.

PSG vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 81 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their Western rivals with 41 wins. The visitors have defeated the capital club 23 times, and 17 games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season, keeping clean sheets in both meetings.

PSG avenged their loss from last season, with a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Rennes have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins.

The visitors have defeated the league leaders seven times since the QSI takeover in 2011, more than any other team in the French top flight.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last five meetings against the hosts.

PSG vs Rennes Prediction

Les Parisiens are on an 18-game unbeaten streak at the moment and have registered wins in nine of their 10 games in 2024. They are unbeaten in their last 14 home games in all competitions, recording 12 wins, and will look to build on that form.

They have just two wins in their last six meetings against the visitors, suffering three losses. Nonetheless, they have fared better at home, winning seven of their last nine games, and are strong favorites. Luis Enrique will likely be without captain Marquinhos, who limped off with a foot injury last week.

Les Rouge et Noirs have won 10 of their 11 games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in eight games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in Ligue 1, registering three wins on the spin. Azor Matusiwa will serve a suspension in this match, so Baptiste Santamaria is expected to start here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Rennes

PSG vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes