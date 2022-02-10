PSG vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another big game this weekend as PSG take on Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Friday. PSG have an impressive squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Rennes are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The away side eased past Brest by a 2-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have dominated the league this season. The Parisians thrashed Lille by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

PSG vs Rennes Head-to-Head

PSG have a good record against Rennes and have won 22 out of 47 matches played between the two teams. Rennes have managed 15 victories against PSG and can trouble their opponents on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Rennes. PSG were stunned on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

PSG form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-D

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-L

PSG vs Rennes Team News

PSG have a depleted squad this month

PSG

Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, and Georginio Wijnaldum are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Neymar is also recuperating from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad.

Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, and Keylor Navas are back from international duty and will be available for selection. Layvin Kurzawa has recovered from COVID-19 and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin, and Flavien Tait are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Alfred Gomis is back from AFCON and will regain his place in the side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin, Flavien Tait

Unavailable: None

PSG vs Rennes Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Xavi Simons, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis; Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling; Lovro Majer, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonas Martin; Benjamin Bourigeaud, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

PSG vs Rennes Prediction

PSG have been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to address several issues to become a European force. The Parisians are 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille at the moment and will look to extend their lead this weekend.

Rennes can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance against France's best team. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Rennes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi