PSG vs Rennes: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as PSG take on a strong Rennes side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Friday. PSG have one of the best squads in Europe at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Rennes are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have stepped up admirably over the past few weeks. The away side will be intent on securing Champions League qualification this season and eased past Rennes with a 2-0 victory last week.

PSG, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive in the league this season. The Parisians thrashed Lille by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG vs Rennes Head-to-Head

PSG have a depleted squad this month

PSG

Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, and Keylor Navas are back from international duty and will be available for selection. Layvin Kurzawa has recovered from COVID-19 and will be included in the squad.

Sergio Ramos, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, and Georginio Wijnaldum are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Neymar is also recuperating from a long-term injury and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Rennes need to win this game

Rennes

Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin, and Flavien Tait are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Alfred Gomis is back from international duty at AFCON and will regain his place between the sticks against PSG.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jeremy Doku, Romain Salin, Flavien Tait

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Rennes kick off?

India: 7th February 2022, at 1:30 AM

USA: 6th February 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 6th February 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Rennes on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, VH1

USA: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Rennes?

India: Voot Select

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

