PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Stars: Where to watch Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in India, USA and UK

Lionel Messi is set to battle it out against Cristiano Ronaldo yet again this week as PSG lock horns with Saudi Arabia All-Stars in a friendly match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Thursday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Stars Preview

Saudi Arabia All-Stars are set to pick players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr and will feature Cristiano Ronaldo making his debut in the country. The hosts have a number of stars in their ranks and will look to make an impression in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Parisian giants slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



#PSGQatarTour2023 I @ooredoo A big THANK YOU to the more than 30,000 fans at Khalifa Stadium during the training of our Parisians A big THANK YOU to the more than 30,000 fans at Khalifa Stadium during the training of our Parisians ❤️💙🙌#PSGQatarTour2023 I @ooredoo https://t.co/7R44YuPKJD

PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Stars Team News

PSG have a good squad this season

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture. Nuno Mendes and Marco Verratti are also struggling with their fitness at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game.

Renato Sanchez and Vitinha have put in a shift in midfield and will keep their places in the lineup this week. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar are fit and will be available for selection.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe

Doubtful: Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti

Unavailable: None

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut

Saudi Arabia All-Stars

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his debut in Saudi Arabia and could captain his side this week. David Ospina is currently recovering from an elbow injury and will not feature in the match against PSG on Thursday.

Injured: David Ospina

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Vincent Aboubakar

At what time does the match between PSG and Saudi Arabia All-Stars kick off?

India: 19th January 2023, at 10:30 PM

USA: 19th January 2023, at 1 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12 PM (Central Standard Time), 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 19th January 2023, at 6 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Stars on TV?

India: PSG TV

USA: beIN Sports USA

UK: PSG TV

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Saudi Arabia All-Stars?

India: PSG's Facebook and YouTube Channels

USA: fuboTV

UK: PSG's Facebook and YouTube Channels

Poll : 0 votes