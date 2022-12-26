PSG vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28th 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will entertain 19th-placed Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes as they resume their Ligue 1 campaign on Wednesday after a six-week hiatus.

The hosts are the only team in the French top-flight without a defeat to their name, while the visitors have just one win so far this term. PSG have won their last five league games and in their previous outing, they secured a 5-0 win over Auxerre.

Strasbourg have struggled this season and are winless in their last five league games. In their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Lorient.

Both teams will be looking to resume their league campaign with a win but PSG have the upper hand in this home game and are strong favorites.

PSG vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 70 times across all competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 38 wins to their name. Strasbourg have 13 wins to their name while 19 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 10 meetings against the visitors, winning seven games in that period. The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSG are undefeated at home against Strasbourg across all competitions, winning 27 of these 35 meetings.

PSG are undefeated in their last 24 Ligue 1 matches while Strasbourg have failed to win 15 of their last 16 matches in the competition.

PSG have won 12 of their last 13 home matches against Strasbourg in all competitions.

The hosts have the best attacking and defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 43 goals in 15 games while conceding nine goals in these games.

Les Parisiens are undefeated in their last 36 games at home across all competitions since their 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in April last year.

PSG vs Strasbourg Prediction

PSG have scored 10 goals in their last three home games in Ligue 1. They are unbeaten at home across all competitions and will be looking to keep their undefeated home run intact in this game.

As they have never suffered a defeat at home against Strasbourg, they are likely to produce a strong display. Lionel Messi will not be available for the game but Kylian Mbappe has been training regularly with the team and is expected to start here.

Le Racing's only win this season across all competitions came in their away game against Angers in October. They have scored at least two goals in their last three away games and the odds of them scoring at least one goal in this match look good.

Nonetheless, we are backing the hosts to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Strasbourg

PSG vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Kylian Mbappe to score any time - Yes

