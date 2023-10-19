PSG vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will welcome Strasbourg to the Parc des Princes in the Ligue 1 on Saturday, as league action resumes after the international break.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two wins. In their previous outing, they bounced back from a 4-1 loss against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League, with a 3-1 away triumph over Rennes in Ligue 1.

Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi scored four minutes apart in the first half and Randal Kolo Muani added the third goal in the second half. They trail league leaders Monaco by just two points and are in third place in the league table with 15 points from eight games.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league games. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Nantes. Second-half substitutes Moïse Sahi and Habib Diarra combined in injury time, helping them bag a consolation goal in injury time.

PSG vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 72 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors, recording 39 wins. The visitors have got the better of the reigning champions 13 times and 20 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against the visitors, recording eight wins. Last season, PSG recorded a home win and the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

At home, Paris Saint-Germain have won 13 of their last 14 games against Strasbourg in all competitions.

The visitors have scored just once in three away games in Ligue 1 this season.

In Ligue 1, PSG are unbeaten in their last 32 home meetings against the visitors, recording 25 wins.

PSG vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Parisiens are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against the visitors. They have scored at least once in their last 19 meetings against them, and are strong favorites. Head coach Luis Enrique remains without the services of Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Rico, and Marco Asensio through injuries.

Lee Kang-in has played just three times in all competitions for the hosts thus far but scored thrice in two games for South Korea in an international friendly. He might be given the nod to start here.

Les Bleu et Blanc are winless in their away games against the hosts in all competitions. They have failed to score in six of their last 10 away games in this fixture and might struggle here.

Head coach Patrick Vieira is expected to be without the services of Ângelo Gabriel and Emanuel Emegha, as they missed the latest training sessions. Kevin Gameiro is a doubt and faces a late fitness test.

They have suffered defeats in three of their last four away games in Ligue 1, scoring just twice while conceding seven times. Considering the hosts' dominance in recent meetings against the visitors, as well as home advantage, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Strasbourg

PSG vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappé to score or assist any time - Yes