PSG vs Strasbourg: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2021-22

PSG kick off their Ligue 2021-22 campaign with an important fixture this weekend as they take on Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Strasbourg were one of only four teams to lose their first game of the season and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Angers last weekend and will likely face an uphill battle this weekend.

PSG, on the other hand, have reinforced this squad this season and will need to be at their best to reclaim their Ligue 1 crown from Lille. With Lionel Messi now in their ranks, the French giants have one of the strongest squads in Europe and should be able to win this game by a considerable margin.

PSG vs Strasbourg Team News

PSG have signed Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid but will have to do without the defensive talisman for the next few weeks. Lionel Messi has trained with the team this week but might not be included in the starting eleven.

Colin Dagba is also carrying an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this game. Idrissa Gueye is still in isolation after his positive COVID-19 test and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat

Unavailable: Idrissa Gueye

Strasbourg

Mohamed Simakan has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Strasbourg will have to name their best team going against a strong PSG side this weekend. Lebo Mothiba remains injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Strasbourg kick off?

India: 15th August 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 14th August 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 14th August 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Strasbourg on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports Espanol, beIN Sports

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Strasbourg?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports Connect

UK: BT Sport

