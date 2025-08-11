PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2025

The UEFA Super Cup features a clash between two massive European sides this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Luis Enrique's impressive PSG side in a crucial encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview
Tottenham Hotspur finished in 17th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The North London outfit slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
PSG, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Ligue 1 standings last season and also won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. The Parisian giants slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup last month and have a point to prove this week.
PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham Hotspur have won the only match that has been played between the two teams on the European stage. PSG have never defeated Tottenham Hotspur in an official encounter.
- PSG were on a run of four victories on the trot in all competitions and had kept clean sheets in each of these games before they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final.
- Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against local rivals Arsenal in a friendly encounter last month.
PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction
PSG have thrived under Luis Enrique over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Ousmane Dembele has been a revelation for the Parisians this year and will look to make an impact this weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur have struggled over the past year and are in the midst of a transition at the moment. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: PSG 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes