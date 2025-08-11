PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2025

By Aditya Hosangadi
Published Aug 11, 2025 13:36 GMT
Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
PSG take on Tottenham Hotspur this week

The UEFA Super Cup features a clash between two massive European sides this week as Tottenham Hotspur lock horns with Luis Enrique's impressive PSG side in a crucial encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur finished in 17th place in the Premier League standings last season and have not been at their best over the past year. The North London outfit slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, finished at the top of the Ligue 1 standings last season and also won the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. The Parisian giants slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup last month and have a point to prove this week.

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Tottenham Hotspur have won the only match that has been played between the two teams on the European stage. PSG have never defeated Tottenham Hotspur in an official encounter.
  • PSG were on a run of four victories on the trot in all competitions and had kept clean sheets in each of these games before they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup final.
  • Tottenham Hotspur have won only one of their last five matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against local rivals Arsenal in a friendly encounter last month.
PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

PSG have thrived under Luis Enrique over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Ousmane Dembele has been a revelation for the Parisians this year and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled over the past year and are in the midst of a transition at the moment. PSG are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

About the author
Aditya Hosangadi

Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.

Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.

The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.

Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football.

