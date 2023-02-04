PSG vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toulouse lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

PSG vs Toulouse Preview

Toulouse are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side thrashed Troyes by a 4-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have flattered to deceive in recent weeks. The Parisian giants eased past Montpellier by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

PSG vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an excellent record against Toulouse and have won 27 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Toulouse's eight victories.

PSG have won their last five Ligue 1 games against Toulouse without conceding a single goal and could secure a streak of six such victories on the trot against a single opponent in the top flight for the first time in their history.

After winning only four out of 12 home games against Toulouse in Ligue 1, PSG have won 10 of their last 11 such matches in the competition.

Toulouse have secured 29 points from their 21 Ligue 1 games so far this season - their best tally at this stage of the competition since the 2012-13 season.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 32 home games in Ligue 1 - the best such run in Europe's top five leagues.

PSG vs Toulouse Prediction

PSG have one of the world's best squads at their disposal but will have to do without a few key players in this fixture. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ruled out this weekend, Lionel Messi will need to pull the strings yet again for his side.

Toulouse have a poor record against PSG and will need a miracle to take something away from this game. PSG are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSG 3-0 Toulouse

PSG vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

