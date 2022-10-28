PSG vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Troyes travel to Paris to lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG outfit in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Troyes Preview

Troyes are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been plagued by inconsistency since the start of the season. The away side did well to secure a 2-2 draw against Lorient and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Parisian giants thrashed Maccabi Haifa by a 7-2 margin in their previous game and will look to inflict a similar scoreline on their opponents this weekend.

PSG vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a predictably excellent record against Troyes and have won 16 out of the 23 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Troyes' paltry two victories.

Troyes have conceded 47 goals in their 20 encounters with PSG in Ligue 1 - more than they have conceded against any other opponent in the competition.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 10 home games against Troyes in Ligue 1 - their have longer such runs only against Bastia and Strasbourg in the competition.

PSG have picked up 32 points from their first 12 games in the Ligue 1 this season - their third-highest tally at this stage of the competition and their highest since the 2018-19 campaign.

PSG are unbeaten in their last 27 home games in their league - only Liverpool have a longer such active streak in Europe's top five leagues.

Troyes have won four games away from home in Ligue 1 this year - their highest tally for a single year in the top flight.

PSG vs Troyes Prediction

PSG have one of the best squads in world football this season and are the favourites to win the Ligue 1 title. Lionel Messi has registered six goals and nine assists in the league so far and has been in sensational form this season.

Troyes can pack a punch on their day and have improved over the past year. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 4-0 Troyes

PSG vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

