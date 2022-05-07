PSG vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Troyes lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

PSG vs Troyes Preview

Troyes are currently in 14th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side eased past Lille by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to replicate the result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have already sealed their place at the top of the league table and have been impressive on the domestic front this year. The reigning champions were held to a 3-3 by Strasbourg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have an impressive record against Troyes and have won 16 of their 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Troyes' paltry two victories.

PSG have won 13 of their last 19 matches played against Troyes - their second-best win rate against an opponent that they have played more than 15 games against in Ligue 1.

PSG have won 27 of their last 29 matches against newly-promoted sides in Ligue 1 and are yet to suffer defeat during this run.

PSG have drawn their last two matches in Ligue 1 and could endure three consecutive league games without a win for the first time in three years.

Troyes have won only one of their last five games in Ligue 1 but did manage to stun Lille in their previous game.

PSG have won 18 of their last 20 games in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes and are unbeaten at home during this period.

PSG vs Troyes Prediction

PSG have built an exceptional squad but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The hosts have dominated the league, however, and have some of the world's best players in their ranks.

Troyes have not been at their best this season but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. PSG are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: PSG 3-1 Troyes

PSG vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi