PSG vs Troyes: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | Ligue 1 2022-23

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Troyes lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG outfit in an important clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. The Parisians have an excellent squad at their disposal and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Troyes are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Lorient last week and will need to present a robust front to stand a chance in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, have already carved out a five-point lead at the top of the league table and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Parisian giants thrashed Maccabi Haifa by a comprehensive 7-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

PSG vs Troyes Team News

PSG have a strong squad this season

PSG

Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti have served their suspensions in Ligue 1 and will be available for selection this weekend. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have been in impressive form for PSG and will lead the line this weekend.

Danilo Pereira has picked up a knock and has been ruled out of this fixture. Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe have recovered from their injuries, however, and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Danilo Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes

Karim Azamoum is yet to recover from his long-term injury and will not be risked for this match. Lucien Agoume is also struggling with his fitness at the moment and might not feature in this game. Adil Rami was not included in the squad last week and remains a doubt ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Karim Azamoum

Doubtful: Lucien Agoume, Adil Rami

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between PSG and Troyes kick off?

India: 29th October 2022, at 8:30 PM

USA: 29th October 2022, at 11 AM (Eastern Standard Time), 10 AM (Central Standard Time), 8 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th October 2022, at 4 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Troyes on TV?

India: TV5 Monde, Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport 2

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Troyes?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: BT Sport

