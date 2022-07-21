PSG vs Urawa Reds Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will continue their tour of Japan with a friendly against the Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second game in the country for the Ligue 1 champions, who were up against Kawasaki Frontale at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday. Lionel Messi scored in that match, which the Parisians won 2-1.

Their pre-season will conclude on Monday against Gamba Osaka. After that, the Parisians will travel to Tel Aviv to face Nantes in the Trophee des Champions at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday, July 31.

Urawa, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last five league games, winning their last two. They'll resume their league campaign on Saturday after hoping to leave a good account of themselves against the Parisians.

PSG vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Wednesday's 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale was the Parisians's first game against a Japanese side, while Urawa will face a French club for the first time.

Urawa have faced just one loss at the Saitama Stadium this season, scoring 22 goals and conceding 11.

PSG have scored a couple of goals in their two friendly games in the pre-season and are likely to find the back of the net again.

PSG vs Urawa Reds Prediction

The Christophe Galtier-era at PSG has got off to a solid start, with the Parisians winning both their pre-season friendlies. Neymar was included in the squad against Kawasaki after missing the pre-season opener against Quevilly Rouen Metropole. Messi was on the scoresheet in the last game and is likely to start against Urawa.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Highlights from our victory Kawasaki Frontale (2-1) during the



Leo Messi

@a_kalimuendo Highlights from our victoryKawasaki Frontale (2-1) during the #PSGJapanTour2022 Leo Messi 🎥 Highlights from our victory 🆚 Kawasaki Frontale (2-1) during the #PSGJapanTour2022.⚽️ Leo Messi⚽️ @a_kalimuendo https://t.co/23OecrMOoa

Although Urawa have a solid record at the Saitama, PSG have the better squad and are likely to prevail. This is just a friendly, so neither side could go full throttle. Nevertheless, it should make for an interesting watch.

Prediction: PSG 2-1 Urawa.

PSG vs Urawa Reds Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score or assist anytime - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far