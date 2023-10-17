PSG Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2023 

PSG Women host Manchester United Women in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Wednesday (October 18).

The tie is firmly in the balance, with both sides cancelling each other out in a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg in England last week. Second-half goals from Tabota Chawinga and substitute Melvine Malard left both sides with all to do in the second leg.

PSG followed up their continental exertions with a home game against Reims in the French Women's Division One. However, the game was abandoned at the start of the second half with the score goalless due to safety concerns after fireworks were launched onto the pitch from outside the stadium.

Manchester United, meanwhile, played out another 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City in the Women's Super League at the weekend. Aileen Whelan broke the deadlock for the visitors on the hour mark, while Maya Le Tissier levelled matters seven minutes later.

The Red Devils now turn their attention back to the continent, with the winner of this tie booking their spot in the group stage of the Women's Champions League.

PSG Women vs Manchester United Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides. They also met in a friendly in August 2022, which United won 1-0.

Four of PSG's five competitive games this season have produced less than three goals.

United's four games across competitions this season have had goals at both ends.

United are unbeaten across competitions this term, drawing the last three.

Four of PSG's five games this season have produced at least eight corners.

PSG Women vs Manchester United Women Prediction

PSG saw their game abandoned midway over the weekend at this ground, so it's yet to be seen what effect it could have on the players' psychology. However, they would have to put that behind them to qualify for the Champions League for the 11th time.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had a relatively slow start to the season and are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. Despite being newbies in the continent, the Red Devils have enough proven winners in their ranks who could get the job done.

There's little to choose from between the two sides, so expect the spoils to be shared in another low-scoring draw and the tie to be decided in extra time.

Prediction: PSG Women 1-1 Manchester United Women

PSG Women vs Manchester United Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners