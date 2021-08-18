PSG working on plan to play Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi

Mauricio Pochettino plans to play Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi up front at PSG. The Argentine manager is experimenting with the two forwards in training and is working on their linkup.

ESPN claim Pochettino is working on convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG by using him in his favorite position. The Argentine manager wants to keep the Frenchman happy, but also incorporate Lionel Messi into the team.

The report claims Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were teamed up in a 2v2 training session so they could work on their linkup play. However, there are no reports suggest the former Barcelona star will be making his debut soon.

Mauricio Pochettino has shed light on Lionel Messi's situation and said:

"Our challenge now is to ensure all of these top players form a team capable of meeting all the challenges ahead of it. We want to make sure that this team becomes a strong unit. As for when we might see Leo Messi in action, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America. We will take things step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit."

Kylian Mbappe yet to decide his PSG future amid Real Madrid talks

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen to move to Real Madrid soon. Reports suggest the Frenchman wants to hold talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to confirm his desire to leave this summer.

However, the president is adamant about having the best players at PSG, and that includes Kylian Mbappe. Following the arrival of Lionel Messi, the PSG president said:

"Mbappe? He is a PSG player. He has said publicly that he doesn't want to leave the team. We know his future, he has already said he doesn't want to leave the team and he will stay. He said he wanted a competitive team, and you can't have a more competitive team [than what we have here]. He has no reason to do anything other than stay. He is Parisian and has a winning mentality. He's one of our players."

Real Madrid are reportedly open to waiting until next summer before making a move for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman will become a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 season.

