PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Ramsdale and Nketiah perform poorly in their first defeat in the competition | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal were defeated 2-0 by PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday, October 27. The result sees the visitors remain in the top spot in Group A despite the defeat, still two points ahead of the hosts.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of four wins and one draw in their last five outings across competitions. They defeated PSV 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium the last time these two sides met.

Mikel Arteta fielded a relatively unchanged lineup for this game. However, goalkeeper Matt Turner was sidelined with an injury, allowing Aaron Ramsdale to make his European debut.

Arsenal @Arsenal

🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the back

Martinelli's milestone appearance



Here's how we line up to face PSV 🧤 Ramsdale makes European debut🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the backMartinelli's milestone appearanceHere's how we line up to face PSV 🧤 Ramsdale makes European debut🧱 Saliba and Holding start at the back💯 Martinelli's milestone appearanceHere's how we line up to face PSV 👇 https://t.co/hFdC3kicuF

Arsenal made a composed start to the game, playing in a makeshift kit that was a mashup between their home and away kits. They maintained a high line and the midfielders and forwards passed the ball around well. This allowed PSV to play long balls over the top. Cody Gakpo scored from one such pass with a delightful chip but fortunately for the Gunners he was offside.

The Gunners tried to conjure a response as they created some smooth passing moves themselves. Gabriel Martinelli had a chance to get a shot on target but went for the spectacular and fired over the bar. PSV seemed to have finally broken the deadlock just before half-time. Xavi Simons wriggled through several bodies to make it 1-0. However, the goal was ruled out as Anwar El Ghazi was offside.

Neither side could create a clear-cut chance as the teams headed into the break tied at 0-0.

Arsenal @Arsenal We're level at the break ⚖️ We're level at the break ⚖️

PSV made a better start to the second period as they looked threatening from the get-go. Substitute Luuk de Jong was an additional option in the final third for the hosts and made an instant impact. He provided an assist for Joey Veerman to score from as he guided the ball into the top corner to make it 1-0 after 55 minutes.

The hosts were in Dreamland as de Jong then scored from Cody Gakpo's corner to make it 2-0 after 63 minutes. Their persistence and intensity shook Arsenal as they tried to find a foothold in the game. Arteta brought Gabriel Jesus into the game to try and mitigate the issue. Van Nistelrooy, too, made multiple changes to his side.

However, neither side was able to fashion an opening as the game ended 2-0 in PSV's favor. They managed to close the gap to Arsenal in the table and will need a win and will hope the Gunners drop points if they are to qualify as group winners. That said, let's take a look at how the visitors' players fared in this game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 5.5/10

Ramsdale was tested once in the first half and made a decent save. Despite being beaten twice, he was lucky to carry a clean sheet into the break as both goals were offside. He made a costly error in the second half, allowing PSV to score an easy header to go two goals up.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu defended well and made some good anticipatory moves to thwart PSV's attack. He won four of his six duels and made one interception and two tackles. He also played one key pass and one accurate long ball.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Holding made a decent start to the game and looked composed in the middle of the park. He won four of his six duels and made one clearance and one interception. He also played one accurate long ball.

William Saliba - 6/10

Saliba was solid at the back and made important challenges. He won three of his six duels and made one clearance. He played 86 passes with 90% accuracy including four accurate long balls.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

Tierney made a decent start to the game and often ventured forward down the left flank. He won just one of his five duels and made one clearance and one tackle. He was also booked in an average showing by him.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard distributed the ball well and was the chief creator for Arsenal. He played one key pass and one accurate cross. Odegaard also won two of his four duels and made one tackle.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6.5/10

Lokonga made a relatively slow start in midfield and was caught out of position a few times. He had a fairly average game and was subbed off shortly before the hour-mark.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka looked sharp from the start and was a threat as he made late runs into the box which drew markers with him. He won just one of his four duels and played one key pass and one accurate long ball.

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Vieira made a good start on the right wing and often drifted infield to create an overload. He was arguably the Gunners' best player in this game. He won all four of his duels and played two key passes, one accurate cross and six accurate long balls. He also attempted one shot that was off target.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

It was the Brazilian's 100th appearance for Arsenal across competitions. He made a decent start to the game and had a chance to score just before half-time. He was booked in the second-half for a come-together with Phillipp Mwene, who was also booked.

Edward Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah made a slow start to the game and did not make much of an impact as his movement was subpar. He attempted four shots overall, with two on target and two off the mark.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

Saka replaced Odegaard in the second half and had a decent game for Arsenal.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey came on for Sambi Lokonga in the second half and added some solidity to Arsenal's midfield.

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Jesus replaced Rob Holding as Arsenal opted for a change of shape after going two goals down. He was booked for a late tackle on PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Ben White - 6/10

White replaced Tomiyasu in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Gabriel came on for the closing stages of the game and played well.

Poll : 0 votes