PSV Eindhoven vs ADO den Haag Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2023

PSV Eindhoven lock horns with ADO den Haag at the Philips Stadion in the KNVB Beker quarterfinals on Thursday (March 2).

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men are unbeaten in 20 games against the visitors and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

PSV continued their push for Champions League qualification finish with a 3-1 win over Twente last weekend.

Before that, Nistelrooy’s side were dumped out of the UEFA Europa League in the knockout playoffs, losing 3-2 on aggregate despite beating Sevilla 2-0 in the second leg on February 23.

PSV now turn their attention to the KNVB Beker, where they kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on January 10. They then edged out FC Emmen 3-1 a month later.

Meanwhile, ADO saw off Excelsior ‘31, Kozakken Boys and Go Ahead Eagles en route to the quarterfinals.

Dick Advocaat’s men were denied a fourth consecutive win in the Dutch second tier, as they were held to a goalless draw with Den Bosch last Sunday. ADO are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions, winning seven since a 4-1 loss against Almere City in December.

PSV Eindhoven vs ADO den Haag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have been dominant in the fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 35 meetings.

ADO have won just once in that period, while five games have ended all square.

PSV are unbeaten against Den Haag, claiming 16 wins and four draws since October 2008.

PSV are on a six-game winning streak at the Philips Stadion since a goalless draw with Sparta Rotterdam in January.

ADO are unbeaten in 2023, with their last defeat coming on December 11, when they were beaten 4-1 by Almere City FC.

PSV Eindhoven vs ADO den Haag Prediction

ADO are doing well in 2023 and will look to extend their unbeaten streak. However, they face a bogey PSV side who are unbeaten in 20 meetings against them. PSV have been near impenetrable at home this season and should take a comfortable win.

Prediction: PSV 3-1 ADO

PSV Eindhoven vs ADO den Haag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV

Tip 2: First to score - PSV (PSV have opened the scoring in eight of their last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in their last eight meetings since April 2017.)

