PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd April 2023

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Ajax at the Philips Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Wim Jonk's Volendam in the league. A goal from experienced striker Luuk de Jong and a brace from midfielder Guus Til secured the win for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven. Centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba and winger Daryl van Mieghem scored the goals for Volendam.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Dick Lukkien's Emmen 3-1 in the league. Goals from Mexican right-back Jorge Sanchez, forward Steven Bergwijn and Serbian attacker Dusan Tadic sealed the deal for Ajax.

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven have won 13 games, lost 14 and drawn seven.

Midfielder Xavi Simons has 21 goal contributions in 29 league starts this season for PSV Eindhoven.

Striker Luuk de Jong has 13 goal contributions in 18 league starts this season for PSV Eindhoven.

Attacker Steven Bergwijn has 16 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Ajax so far.

Serbia international Dusan Tadic has 26 goal contributions in 29 league starts for Ajax this season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are 3rd in the league, level on points with 2nd-placed Ajax and eight points behind league leaders Feyenoord. They lost star attacker Cody Gakpo midway through the season, with the 23-year old, who made 21 goal contributions in the first-half of the season, moving to Liverpool.

However, the likes of Xavi Simons and Luuk de Jong have done well. Simons, in particular, is regarded as an exciting young talent; his time as a youth player in Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were well documented, and it seems that the 20-year old is now showing why he is so highly rated.

Ajax, on the other hand, have looked like a shadow of the team that achieved great success under Erik ten Hag. The Eredivisie no longer looks likely for the Dutch giants, with their inconsistent performances resulting in them regularly dropping points.

There have been some long-due changes to the structure of the club's hierarchy, but questions have been raised as to why it took so long for those changes to occur; Ajax have seemingly sacrificed a season while appointing some crucial personnel like Sven Mislintat.

A close game between two traditional giants of the game; a draw seems likely.

Prediction: Ajax 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: PSV Eindhoven to score first- yes

