PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2021-22

Storied rivals PSV Eindhoven and Ajax will clash in the final of the Dutch KNVB Cup final on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven will renew hostilities with rivals Ajax at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday. PSV had a 15-game unbeaten streak snapped on Thursday night as they fell 2-1 to Leicester City courtesy of late goals from James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira.

Eran Zahavi had put the Dutch outfit in front in the 27th minute but the tie ended with PSV getting knocked out of the Europa Conference League. Roger Schmidt's side have been in freescoring form in recent times but they've also shipped in more goals than they would have liked.

They have scored 15 goals and conceded five in their last six games across all competitions. However, they will have their work cut out for them as they square off against the best team in the country.

Ajax beat Sparta Rotterdam 2-1 in the league last Saturday. After going behind in the 33rd minute, Davy Klassen and Dusan Tadic got on the scoresheet for Erik ten Hag's men to earn three very valuable points. Ajax are much better rested than their rivals as they head into Sunday's KNVB Cup final.

Ajax have done quite well in the attacking third in recent times and their form has been similar to that of PSV's, having scored 14 goals and shipped in six in their last six matches. Only four points separate the rivals at the top of the Eredivisie table and there will be very little to separate the two sides in the cup final.

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 34 meetings between the two sides, Ajax have won 15 while PSV Eindhoven have registered 11 wins. Eight matches have ended as draws.

The last meeting between the two sides happened in January earlier this year and Ajax won the game 2-1.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-L-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Right-back Phillipp Mwene and midfielder Ryan Thomas are both sidelined due to injuries. Other than that, PSV have no other injury concerns.

Injuries: Phillipp Mwene, Ryan Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Ajax

Ajax have quite a long list of injuries. Zakaria Labyad is unavailable due to a knee injury while Lisandro Martinez has a muscle problem. Devyne Rensch will miss out due to a hamstring issue, while Sean Klaiber will miss out due to an ACL injury.

Antony and Remko Pasveer are also in the nursing room and won't be available for Sunday's game.

Injuries: Lisanro Martinez, Zakaria Labyad, Devyne Rensch, Sean Klaiber, Remko Pasveer, Antony

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Predicted Lineups

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo; Mauro Junior, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teze, Philipp Max; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare, Marco Gotze; Joey Veerman, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez; Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Prediction

Although both teams have in good form, we're betting on Ajax to come through with a win here. PSV will put up a fight but Ajax have looked quite sharp and inventive in the final third and that could prove to be the difference between the two sides on Sunday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Ajax

