PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Ajax at the Philips Stadion on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Andries Jonker's Telstar in the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup. Goals from Portuguese winger Bruma and midfielder Joey Veerman sealed the deal for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven. Defender Ozgur Aktas scored the consolation goal for Telstar.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat Excelsior Maassluis 9-0 in the Round of 16 of the KNVB Cup. Four goals from Brazilian striker Danilo, a brace from young Danish attacker Mohamed Daramy and goals from Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and young midfielders Youri Regeer and Kristian Hlynsson secured the win for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the slight advantage. They have won 14 games, lost 11 and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Ajax beating PSV Eindhoven 5-0. Goals from Dutch winger Steven Berghuis, star striker Sebastien Haller, Brazilian forward Antony, midfielder Davy Klaassen and Serbia international Dusan Tadic ensured victory for Ajax.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-L-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven will be without New Zealand international Ryan Thomas, Brazilian centre-back Andre Ramalho and English attacker Noni Madueke. Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare is representing his nation at AFCON. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Roger Schmidt is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Noni Madueke, Andre Ramalho, Ryan Thomas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Ibrahim Sangare

Ajax

Meanwhile, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag will be unable to call upon the services of Suriname international Sean Klaiber and veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine centre-back Lisandro Martinez. Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and Cameroon international Andre Onana are both representing their nations at AFCON.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: Lisandro Martinez

Suspended: None

Not available: Andre Onana, Sebastien Haller

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max, Marco van Ginkel, Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Brian Brobbey, Dusan Tadic

PSV Eindhoven vs Ajax Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are top of the league table, one point ahead of 2nd-placed Ajax. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Ibrahim Sangare have excelled this season, and PSV Eindhoven have done well to sign talented young midfielder Joey Veerman from Heerenveen this transfer window.

Ajax, on the other hand, will be missing some star power, but stars like Dusan Tadic and Steven Berghuis are top quality players capable of causing problems.

A close match is on the cards, and a scored draw seems likely.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Ajax

