PSV Eindhoven vs Almere City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host Almere City at Phillips Station on Saturday in the 29th round of the 2024-25 Dutch Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a win against a much weaker side to keep their waning hopes of a title defense alive.

PSV returned to winning ways with a much-deserved 3-1 win over Groningen last weekend after losing 2-0 to league leaders Ajax the previous matchday. The hosts maintained their place at the top of the table from the start of the season till early February but have fallen nine points behind with six games to go, having only won three of their last eight league outings.

Almere earned a point with an impressive comeback from being two goals down against Zwolle last weekend to make it three games without a loss for the first time this season.

The visitors, who are currently sat at the bottom of the table, have been abysmal all season with only four wins out of 28 games and will need to get as many points as possible in the next couple of games if they are to escape relegation.

PSV Eindhoven vs Almere City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on four previous occasions going into Saturday's clash. PSV have won all four of those games.

The hosts have an outstanding goal-scoring record in this fixture with 18 goals scored and only two conceded in just four games.

The visitors were blown out of the water when the teams met earlier this season as they lost 7-1 to the defending champions.

Boeren have by far the best offensive record in the Dutch top flight with 81 goals scored in 28 games played. Only Ajax (21), Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar (32) have conceded fewer goals than PSV's 33 this season.

De Zwarte Schapen have the worst offensive and second-worst defensive records in the league with only 20 goals scored and 52 conceded so far.

PSV Eindhoven vs Almere City Prediction

PSV are heavy favorites going into the weekend due to the sheer gulf in quality between the sides.

Almere will be buoyed by their recent performances as they head into the weekend clash. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture historically and could see their quest for survival take a hit on Saturday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Almere

PSV Eindhoven vs Almere Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the hosts' last 10 games)

