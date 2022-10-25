PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in a crucial encounter at the Philips Stadion on Thursday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Preview

PSV Eindhoven are currently in second place in the Eredivisie standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Groningen over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The Gunners were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Southampton in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good record against PSV Eindhoven and have won three out of the seven matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSV Eindhoven's one victory.

PSV Eindhoven lost the reverse fixture against Arsenal by a 1-0 margin and will look looking to avoid consecutive defeats in Europe for the first time since 2019.

Arsenal have won each of their last three matches in European competitions and have kept clean sheets in all these games.

PSV Eindhoven registered only four shots against Arsenal in the reverse fixture - their fewest in all competitions since Noevmber 2016.

Arsenal have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last 16 matches in European competitions and have won 11 of these games.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could make his 50th appearance in the UEFA Europa League - only the second Swiss player after David Degen to achieve the feat.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal stuttered in the Premier League over the weekend and will be intent on an immediate response on Thursday. The Gunners outplayed PSV Eindhoven in the reverse fixture and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Arsenal @Arsenal Match action from our 1-1



#SOUARS Match action from our 1-1 @premierleague draw at Southampton 📺 Match action from our 1-1 @premierleague draw at Southampton#SOUARS https://t.co/5RZRAUA08P

PSV Eindhoven can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes