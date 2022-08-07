PSV Eindhoven vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

PSV Eindhoven are set to play AS Monaco at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Dick Lukkien's Emmen in their most recent Eredivisie game. A brace from star attacker Cody Gakpo, a goal from young Belgian forward Johan Bakayoko and an own goal from midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld secured the win for Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV Eindhoven. Attacker Ole Romeny scored the consolation goal for Emmen.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, beat Julien Stephen's Strasbourg 2-1 in their most recent Ligue 1 game. Goals from Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and midfielder Sofiane Diop sealed the deal for Philippe Clement's AS Monaco. Senegal international Habib Diallo scored the consolation goal for Strasbourg.

PSV Eindhoven vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco hold the clear advantage. They have won two games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in the reverse leg, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from midfielder Joey Veerman for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by a second-half goal from centre-back Axel Disasi for AS Monaco.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W

PSV Eindhoven vs AS Monaco Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy will be unable to call upon the services of French centre-back Olivier Boscagli, English forward Noni Madueke, Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior and Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, while there are doubts over the availability of Belgian forward Yorbe Vertessen.

Injured: Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior, Carlos Vinicius

Doubtful: Yorbe Vertessen

Suspended: None

AS Monaco

Meanwhile, AS Monaco could be without centre-back Benoit Badiashile, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian left-back Caio Henrique. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Philippe Clement is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter Benitez, Ki-Jana Hoever, Armando Obispo, Andre Ramalho, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko, Guus Til, Cody Gakpo, Luuk de Jong

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Nubel, Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Ismail Jakobs, Youssouf Fofana, Eliot Matazo, Krepin Diatta, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder

PSV Eindhoven vs AS Monaco Prediction

A new-look PSV Eindhoven will be eager to capitalise on Ajax's transitional period and establish a season of success in the Eredivisie. Positive European performances will be a huge bonus for the Dutch giants, as manager Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoys his first stint as the manager of a senior side.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, have enjoyed a domestic resurgance in recent seasons after some poor outings. The addition of players like Takumi Minamino and Breel Embolo will surely help.

PSV Eindhoven to succeed here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-0 AS Monaco

