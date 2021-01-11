PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven are set to play host to AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday at the Philips Stadion in their next Eredivisie fixture.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Erik ten Hag's Ajax on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

A brace from veteran Israel international Eran Zahavi in the first half for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by goals from Dutch attacker Quincy Promes and Brazilian forward Antony.

AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against John Stegeman's PEC Zwolle on Sunday at the MAC³PARK Stadion.

A first-half goal from former Reading midfielder Pelle Clement for PEC Zwolle was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Norway international Fredrik Midtsjo for AZ.

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

In 28 previous encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost eight and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Eredivisie, with AZ Alkmaar beating 10-man PSV Eindhoven 4-0.

A brace from young Netherlands international Myron Boadu and goals from Norwegian defender Jonas Svensson and midfielder Dani de Wit ensured victory for AZ Alkmaar.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-W-D

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be without USA international Richard Ledezma and Argentine attacker Maximiliano Romero, who are both injured.

Injured: Richard Ledezma, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar will be without former Ajax midfielder Dani de Wit and Norway international Jonas Svensson, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Dani de Wit, Jonas Svensson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Jorrit Hendrix, Mario Gotze, Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Ihattaren

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot, Yukinari Sugawara, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Owen Wijndal, Fredrik Midtsjo, Tijjani Reijnders, Teun Koopmeiners, Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu, Jesper Karlsson

PSV Eindhoven vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

PSV Eindhoven sit second in the league table, and are a point behind league leaders Ajax. Roger Schmidt has a talented squad to work with. Players like Ibrahim Sangare, Mohamed Ihattaren, Cody Gakpo and Denzel Dumfries are all seen as stars for the future. Meanwhile, the presence of Mario Gotze, Philipp Max and Eran Zahavi provides much-needed experience.

AZ Alkmaar, like PSV Eindhoven, have a squad full of talented youngsters. The likes of Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu, Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal have all made their debuts for the Dutch national team.

Both sides have young, exciting talents capable of making the difference. We expect this encounter to result in a draw.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 AZ Alkmaar

