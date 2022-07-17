PSV Eindhoven vs Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022 

Ahead of the new Eredivisie season, PSV Eindhoven will host Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday in a friendly.

PSV enjoyed a solid campaign last season, giving the Eredivisie powerhouse and eventual champions Ajax a run for their money. They picked up 81 points from 34 games, finishing just two points behind Ajax in the league standings. However, they pipped the Amsterdam outfit to the KNVB Beker trophy, winning 2-1.

The Boeren let go of German manager Roger Schmidt at the end of the season after failing to agree terms for a contract extension. They have appointed Dutch legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy at their helm.

Eindhoven, meanwhile. also had one of their best campaigns in recent years last season, as they made it to the promotion playoffs. They finished third in the Eerste Divisie with 71 points from 38 games.

They were drawn against De Graafschap in the first playoff round, winning 4-2 on aggregate before getting knocked out by ADO Den Hag in the next round by the same aggregate score.

The Blauw-witten will undoubtedly be gutted not to have secured promotion last season. They'll now head into the upcoming campaign with confidence as they continue their hunt for top flight football.

PSV Eindhoven vs Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Since 2010, there have been just six meetings between PSV Eindhoven and Eindhoven, all of which have been friendlies. The hosts have won all but one of those matchups.

The Boeren picked up the second-most home points in the Eredivisie last season, with only Ajax picking up more.

Six of Eindhoven's nine league defeats last season came on away territory.

PSV's ended last season with the second-best offensive record in the league, with a goal tally of 86.

The hosts have scored at least one goal in all but one of their competitive outings this year.

PSV Eindhoven vs Eindhoven Prediction

PSV closed out the previous season with a six-game unbeaten run and lost just one of their last 22 games. They have, however, failed to perform under their new manager, going winless in three preseason outings, and will be desperate for a win.

Eindhoven, meanwhile, ended their season with back-to-back defeats and were beaten 3-1 by Belgian side Lierse Kempenzonen in their last friendly. They have a poor record in this fixture and could lose this one.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven vs Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in nine of the Boeren's last ten games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals).

