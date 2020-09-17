PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven are set to host Emmen at the Philips Stadion on Saturday in their next Eredivisie fixture.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Groningen last Sunday at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadion. A brace from young Dutch winger Cody Gakpo and a goal from Netherlands international Donyell Malen ensured a winning start to PSV Eindhoven's league campaign.

Emmen, on the other hand, lost 5-3 to VVV-Venlo in a pulsating encounter at the De Oude Meerdijk. A hat-trick from Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, an own goal from Caner Cavlan and a Jafar Arias strike ensured victory for Hans de Koning's side.

Robbert De Vos, Marko Kolar and Nikolai Laursen were the goalscorers for Emmen.

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Head-to-Head

In three previous encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven have won one and drawn the other two.

2 - Noni Madueke became the youngest player with two assists for @PSV in an Eredivisie game this century (18 years, 187 days). Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/fs0gKgPOMg — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 13, 2020

Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw. German centre-back Daniel Schwaab scored for PSV Eindhoven, only for Marko Kolar to equalise in the second half. Emmen managed to hold on despite having defender Glenn Bijl sent off late in the second half.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W

FC Emmen form guide in the Eredivisie: L

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Team News

PSV Eindhoven have no known injury concerns, and manager Roger Schmidt is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, FC Emmen manager Dick Lukkien will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch forward Michael de Leeuw, who is out with an injury. Other than that, Lukkien looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: Michael de Leeuw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Timo Baumgartl, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Mauro Junior, Pablo Rosario, Ryan Thomas, Cody Gakpo, Sam Lammers, Donyell Malen

FC Emmen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dennis Telgenkamp, Glenn Bijl, Miguel Araujo, Keziah Veendorp, Caner Cavlan, Simon Tibbling, Michael Chacon, Sergio Pena, Nikolai Laursen, Marko Kolar, Robbert de Vos

PSV Eindhoven vs Emmen Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have begun a new era with the appointment of manager Roger Schmidt. The German has an exciting young squad at his disposal, including the likes of Cody Gakpo, Sam Lammers and Donyell Malen, while the arrival of Philipp Max from Augsburg adds creativity and quality to the left-back position.

FC Emmen, on the other hand, will depend on Danish winger Nikolai Laursen and Croatian forward Marko Kolar to lead the line and be at their very best, in order to get a positive result.

Roger Schmidt is renowned for his pressing and attacking brand of football, and PSV Eindhoven have a good squad. FC Emmen have struggled on the road, and the trend looks to continue.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 FC Emmen

