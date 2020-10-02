PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back with another round of fixtures this weekend as PSV Eindhoven take on a feisty Fortuna Sittard outfit at the Philips Stadium. PSV Eindhoven endured a fairly disappointing 2019-20 campaign and will want to bounce back this season.

Fortuna Sittard are yet to win a fixture in the Eredivisie this season but have managed to present a good account of themselves in the three games they have played so far. The away side punched above their weight last week with a late goal from Zian Flemming stealing a point in a 3-3 draw with AZ Alkmaar.

PSV Eindhoven have made a positive start to the season with two victories from three games but will have to take it up a notch to keep pace with Ajax at the top of the table. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by Heracles last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard Head-to-Head

PSV Eindhoven have a near-flawless record against Fortuna Sittard and have won seven of the last eight games played between the two sides. Fortuna Sittard have been dismal against the Dutch giants in the past and will want to turn their fortunes around in this fixture this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in an emphatic 5-0 victory for PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen was brilliant on the day for PSV and is likely to feature in this game.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W

Fortuna Sittard form guide in the Eredivisie: D-L-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

Erick Gutierrez will not be able to play this game

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven do have a few injuries to account for in this game and will have to do without Erick Gutierrez and Maximiliano Romero against Fortuna Sittard. Donyell Malan is likely to partner Eran Zahavi in the home side's forward line.

Injured: Erick Gutierrez, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fortuna Sittard will need to dig deep this weekend

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to be at their absolute best to stand a chance in this fixture. The away side is likely to field a defensive line-up going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Denzel Dumfries; Cody Gakpo, Ryan Thomas, Pablo Rosario, Mohamed Ihattaren; Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Fortuna Sittard Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexei Koselev; George Cox, Roel Janssen, Branislav Ninaj, Lazaros Rota; Tesfladet Tekie, Zian Flemming, Jorrit Smeets; Mats Seuntjens, Sebastian Polter, Lisandro Semedo

PSV Eindhoven vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have a formidable squad and are the undisputed favourites going into this game. The likes of Donyell Malen and Eran Zahavi pose a potent threat in the final third and should be able to take their team across the finish line.

Fortuna Sittard do have a resilient side to their game but will need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to repel PSV Eindhoven's firepower. The home side has an excellent record in this fixture and is likely to coast to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Fortuna Sittard

