Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal host Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid this weekend in what is set to be an important fixture in the context of the La Liga title race this season. Both teams have endured mixed starts to their league campaigns and will want to get their seasons back on track in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid's positive vibes after their stunning 6-1 victory against Granada were somewhat dampened by a 0-0 stalemate against Huesca during the week. Diego Simeone has managed to strengthen his side in the transfer window and will need to put on a better show this season.

Villarreal returned to winning ways during the week and put their heavy defeat against Barcelona behind them with a convincing 3-1 victory against Alaves. The away side does take risks on the pitch, however, and will have to be wary of Atletico Madrid's threat on the counter.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 27 fixtures against each other since the turn of the century. Both teams have won ten games apiece and seven games have ended with the two Spanish giants sharing the spoils.

Atletico Madrid managed a comprehensive 3-1 victory against Villarreal in the previous La Liga meeting between these two sides earlier this year. Koke and Joao Felix were excellent on the day for Diego Simeone and will play important roles in this game.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Team News

Jose Gimenez is unavailable for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to play a part in this game. Stefan Savic is likely to start in his place alongside Felipe in Diego Simeone's side. Luis Suarez was handed his first start against Huesca and is likely to make a substitute appearance for Diego Costa in this game.

Injured: Jose Gimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alberto Moreno is currently injured

Villarreal

Villarreal do have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, and Ruben Pena in this game. Takefuso Kubo has been in good form and might be given a start in this game.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, Ruben Pena

Doubtful: Alfonso Pedraza

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Renan Lodi, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa; Joao Felix, Diego Costa

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo, Vicente Iborra, Takefusa Kubo; Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Atletico Madrid will be disappointed with their performance against Huesca and will need to bounce back with a victory in this fixture. Joao Felix has grown into his role as Atletico Madrid's talisman and will have to be at his magical best in this game.

Villarreal have a potent attacking line-up and Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno combined to devastating effect against Alaves during the week. Atletico Madrid have a robust defence, however, and can thwart the Yellow Submarine's efforts to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Villarreal

