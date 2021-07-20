PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven host Galatasaray at the Philips Stadion in their UEFA Champions League second-round qualifier on Wednesday.

This will be the first competitive fixture for either side, prior to the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

PSV Eindhoven have had a great pre-season campaign and are on an 11-game unbeaten streak stretching back to April. Roger Schmidt's side should be confident going into Wednesday's game.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in their pre-season campaign as well. Fatih Terim's side will be heading into Wednesday's game on the back of a two-game winning streak and will know that a win at Eindhoven will set them up nicely for the second leg in Istanbul next week.

Both sides are fairly similar in terms of quality and will be confident of winning the game on Wednesday. This will surely make for an enthralling matchup.

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray Head-to Head

PSV Eindhoven are overwhelming favorites based on the head-to-head record between the two sides. The Dutch team have won four out of their last five meetings, with Galatasaray winning only one.

PSV beat Galatasaray 3-1 the last time the two sides met in a friendly back in 2018. Goals from Steven Bergwij, Donyell Malen and Cody Gakpo secured the win, with Martin Linnes getting on the scoresheet for the Turkish side.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide: yet to play

Galatasaray Form Guide: yet to play

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray Team News

Dumfries and Malen will be huge misses for Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven

Maximiliano Romero, Maxime Delanghe and Richard Ledezma are all unavailable due to injury. Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries and Donyell Malen are doubts for the game, having been linked with moves away from the club.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Maxime Delanghe, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Denzel Dumfries, Donyell Malen

Suspended: None

Galatasaray

Galatasaray will have a host of players missing for Wednesday's game. Omar Elabdellaoui, Taylan Antalyali and Jimmy Durmaz will miss the game due to injury. Meanwhile, DeAndre Yedlin and Emre Akbaba have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Forward Mbaye Diagne is unavailable for the game as he is not eligible to play.

Injured: Omar Elabdellaoui, Taylan Antalyali, Jimmy Durmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended/Unavailable: Mbaye Diagne

COVID-19: DeAndre Yedlin, Emre Akbaba

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teza; Ibrahim Sangare, Marco van Ginkel; Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, Noni Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fernando Muslera; Omer Bayram, James Ozornwafor, Alpaslan Ozturk, Christian Luyindama; Aytac Kara; Kerem Azrturkoglu, Arda Turan, Emre Kilinc, Sofiane Fehouli; Radamel Falcao

PSV Eindhoven vs Galatasaray Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides as they are on equal footing in terms of both quality and form.

We predict a draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet, which will set up the second leg nicely.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Galatasaray

