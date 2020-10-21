Create
PSV Eindhoven vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Can Mario Gotze help PSV Eindhoven to continue their unbeaten run this Thursday against Granada?
Scott Newman
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 21 Oct 2020, 01:27 IST
Preview
The 2020-21 edition of the Europa League begins again this week, and on Thursday, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven take on La Liga side Granada in an intriguing group stage clash.

PSV defeated Slovenia’s Mura and Norway’s Rosenborg to make it to this stage of the competition, and are also unbeaten in domestic action. Granada, meanwhile, eliminated three sides – including Sweden’s Malmo – to reach the group stage.

PSV Eindhoven vs Granada Head-to-Head

PSV have been in absolutely fantastic form to begin their 2020-21 campaign. They currently sit at the top of the Eredivisie table after winning four of their opening five games and drawing the other, and in all competitions, they’ve only conceded four goals altogether.

Granada, meanwhile, have shown solid form domestically too. They currently sit in sixth place in La Liga, and have only suffered one loss – to perennial Champions League contenders Atletico Madrid. Most recently, they defeated Champions League side Sevilla 1-0 in the Nuevo Los Carmenes Stadium.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Granada form guide: W-L-W-D-W

PSV Eindhoven vs Granada Team News

PSV have a number of injuries to contend with. Midfielders Marco Van Ginkel and Erick Gutierrez, as well as forward Maximiliano Romero, are out with injuries, while Eran Zahavi and Jordan Teze will be unavailable for this game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Marco Van Ginkel, Erick Gutierrez, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eran Zahavi, Jordan Teze

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado, now playing for Granada, will be out for this game after testing positive for COVID-19, while Ramon Azeez and Neyder Lozano are on the sidelines with injuries.

Injured: Ramon Azeez, Neyder Lozano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Roberto Soldado

PSV Eindhoven vs Granada Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Timo Baumgartl, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Mario Gotze, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Cody Gakpo, Mauro Junior, Donyell Malen

Granada predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rui Silva, Dimitri Foulquier, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva, Yangel Herrera, Kenedy, Luis Milla, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas, Jorge Molina

PSV Eindhoven vs Granada Prediction

This could be a tricky one to call as both sides are pretty solid and have shown good form this season. However, with the home advantage as well as highly skilled players like Dumfries and Gotze in their ranks, PSV might have the slight advantage.

Without Soldado, Granada might struggle for firepower, giving the Dutch side a chance to start their Europa League campaign with a win.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Granada

Published 21 Oct 2020, 01:27 IST
Europa League 2020-21 Granada CF Football PSV Eindhoven Football Roberto Soldado Mario Gotze
