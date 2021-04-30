PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven are set to play host to Heerenveen at the Philips Stadion on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Danny Buijs' Groningen last Saturday at the Philips Stadion. A second-half penalty from experienced Israel international Eran Zahavi ensured victory for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven.

Heerenveen, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to PEC Zwolle last Saturday at the Abe Lenstra Stadium. Goals from midfielder Pelle Clement and veteran right-back Bram van Polen sealed the deal for PEC Zwolle.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost six and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Germany international Mario Gotze and young forward Joel Piroe for PSV Eindhoven was cancelled out by goals from striker Henk Veerman and young winger Mitchell van Bergen for Heerenveen.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-L-D

Heerenveen form guide in the Eredivisie: L-W-L-D-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of United States of America international Richard Ledezma, Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior, New Zealand international Ryan Thomas and Mexican midfielder Erick Gutierrez. Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries is suspended.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Mauro Junior, Ryan Thomas, Erick Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Denzel Dumfries

Heerenveen

Meanwhile, Heerenveen will be without Polish centre-back Pawel Bochniewicz and Netherlands international Siem de Jong. There are doubts over the availability of United States of America international Ulysses Llanez Jr., midfielder Joey Veerman and striker Henk Veerman.

Injured: Siem de Jong, Pawel Bochniewicz

Doubtful: Ulysses Llanez Jr., Joey Veerman, Henk Veerman

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Jordan Teze, Timo Baumgartl, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Pablo Rosario, Mario Gotze, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Erwin Mulder, Sherel Floranus, Jan Paul van Hecke, Ibrahim Dresevic, Lucas Woudenberg, Lasse Schone, Rami Hajal, Rodney Kongolo, Mitchell van Bergen, Benjamin Nygren, Arjen van der Heide

PSV Eindhoven vs Heerenveen Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are 2nd in the Eredivisie table, eight points behind league leaders Ajax. Young Netherlands international Donyell Malen has been in fine form this season, scoring 17 league goals, and has been linked with clubs like Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus.

Heerenveen, on the other hand, are 10th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. Midfielder Joey Veerman has been a crucial player for them, and his form has seen clubs like Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Rangers take an interest.

29 – Henk Veerman and Joey Veerman, who are both absent today (v PEC Zwolle), were directly involved in 29 of the 39 goals of @scHeerenveen this Eredivisie season. Challenge. pic.twitter.com/Pbt4KXiimQ — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 24, 2021

PSV Eindhoven should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Heerenveen

