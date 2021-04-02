PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

PSV Eindhoven are set to play host to Heracles Almelo at the Philips Stadion on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie game.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Pascal Jensen's AZ Alkmaar at the AFAS Stadion. Goals from Swedish forward Jesper Karlsson and Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners ensured victory for AZ Alkmaar.

Heracles Almelo, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Sparta Rotterdam at the Erve Asito in their most recent Eredivisie fixture. A goal from German striker Lennart Thy for Sparta Rotterdam was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from midfielder Rai Vloet for Heracles Almelo.

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Head-to-Head

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, PSV Eindhoven hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost one and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half penalty from former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Rai Vloet for Heracles Almelo was cancelled out by a second-half penalty from German left-back Philipp Max for PSV Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-W-D-W

Heracles Almelo form guide in the Eredivisie: D-W-W-D-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of United States of America international Richard Ledezma, Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, Brazilian midfielder Mauro Junior, German centre-back Timo Baumgartl and French defender Olivier Boscagli. There are doubts over the availability of New Zealand international Ryan Thomas.

Injured: Timo Baumgartl, Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Mauro Junior, Olivier Boscagli

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas

Suspended: None

Heracles Almelo

Meanwhile, Heracles Almelo will be without Dutch right-back Navajo Bakboord. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Frank Wormuth is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Navajo Bakboord

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Cody Gakpo, Mario Gotze, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

💯! Proud to have him with us now 😊 https://t.co/PM7Msl6Rwh pic.twitter.com/EoStnljFmR — PSV (@PSV) April 2, 2021

Heracles Almelo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janis Blaswich, Noah Fadiga, Marco Rente, Robin Propper, Giacomo Quagliata, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Luca de la Torre, Ismail Azzaoui, Rai Vloet, Delano Burgzorg, Kasper Lunding Jakobsen

PSV Eindhoven vs Heracles Almelo Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are 2nd in the league table, 11 points behind league leaders Ajax who have a game in hand. Roger Schmidt's side have won only two of their last five league games, and have produced some inconsistent performances.

Heracles Almelo, on the other hand, are 9th in the league table. Midfielder Rai Vloet has been in fine form for Frank Wormuth's side, but the departure of winger Silvester van der Water in February to Orlando City could prove to be costly.

PSV Eindhoven should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Heracles Almelo

