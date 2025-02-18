PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th February 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Thiago Motta's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday. Juventus secured a narrow victory in the first leg and will need to be wary of an upset in this game.

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in fourth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Inter Milan to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are in second place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Dutch outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Utrecht over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against PSV Eindhoven in major European competitions and have won both the matches played between the two teams. PSV Eindhoven are yet to secure a victory against Juventus on the European stage.

PSV Eindhoven have progressed from only three of their 11 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League when they have lost the first leg.

Juventus have already defeated PSV Eindhoven on two occasions in the UEFA Champions League this season and could become only the sixth team to defeat a single opponent three times in the same edition of the competition.

Juventus won the first leg by a 2-1 margin and could win both legs of a knockout tie in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2017.

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and made a statement of intent with a victory in the Derby d'Italia over the weekend. Francisco Conceicao scored the winning goal on the day and will look to repeat the feat this week.

PSV Eindhoven have not been at their best this season and will need to work hard to cut the deficit this week. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-3 Juventus

PSV Eindhoven vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

