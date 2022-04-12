PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

The quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League conclude this week and will see PSV Eindhoven host Leicester City at the Philips Stadion on Thursday evening.

PSV Eindhoven held on for a goalless draw in the first leg last week. They had started the brighter side, coming closest to taking the lead in the opening two minutes of the game when a lofted pass found Mario Gotze in the box but the German could not convert.

The Dutch outfit last made it past this stage of a European tournament back in the 2004-05 season when they made it to the semifinals of the Champions League.

Leicester City were quite clearly the better side in the first leg of the clash. Pulling themselves together after a shaky start, the Foxes were the more adventurous side offensively but could not find the goal to hold the advantage ahead of the second leg.

Leicester City will be looking to get the job done in enemy territory as they aim to lift the inaugural Europa Conference League title at the end of the season.

PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Last week's game was the first-ever meeting between PSV Eindhoven and Leicester City. The game ended goalless, marking the Foxes' first-ever European goalless draw at the King Power Stadium.

PSV Eindhoven Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Leicester City Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-W-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City Team News

PSV Eindhoven

Ryan Thomas and Phillipp Mwene both remain out with injuries. On a positive note, Erick Gutierrez has served his suspension and will return to the squad this week.

Injured: Ryan Thomas, Phillipp Mwene

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy remains on the recovery path from injury and is a doubt for the game. Wilfred Ndidi and Danny Ward have both been ruled out due to injuries, while Ryan Bertrand and Nampalys Mendy are both unregistered for the competition.

Injured: Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward

Doubtful: Jamie Vardy

Unavailable: Ryan Bertrand, Nampalys Mendy

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yvon Mvogo; Mauro Junior, Andre Ramalho, Oliver Boscagli, Philipp Max; Joey Veerman, Ibrahim Sangare; Noni Madueke, Marco Gotze, Cody Gakpo; Eran Zahavi

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemans, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Kelechi Iheanacho

PSV Eindhoven vs Leicester City Prediction

PSV Eindhoven are in brilliant form at the moment, going unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions. They have been defensively solid of late, keeping clean sheets in all but one of their last six games.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four games, picking up two draws and two wins. They are winless in their last three games on the road and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Leicester City

