PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

PSV Eindhoven are set to play Midtjylland tomorrow at the Philips Stadion in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

PSV Eindhoven come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Fatih Terim's Galatasaray in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from young English attacker Noni Madueke and midfielder Marco van Ginkel secured the win for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven, who had French centre-back Olivier Boscagli sent off in the second-half.

Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne scored the consolation goal for Galatasaray.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, beat Viborg 2-0 in the Danish Superliga in their most recent game. Second-half goals from Brazilian midfielder Evander and attacker Anders Dreyer secured the win for Bo Henriksen's Midtjylland.

PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head

There are no recent encounters between PSV Eindhoven and Midtjylland.

Såfremt PSV elimineres, møder vi vinderen af Spartak Moskva / Benfica i play-off runden af @ChampionsLeague #UCL pic.twitter.com/YEWoPS2qxO — FC Midtjylland (@fcmidtjylland) August 2, 2021

PSV Eindhoven form guide: yet to play

Midtjylland form guide in the Danish Superliga: W-W-L

PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland Team News

PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of Argentine striker Maximiliano Romero, Belgian goalkeeper Maxime Delanghe and United States of America international Richard Ledezma, who are all nursing injuries. Centre-back Olivier Boscagli is suspended, while star right-back Denzel Dumfries is unlikely to feature as he continues to be linked with a move away.

Japanese forward Ritsu Doan is representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is not available.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Maxime Delanghe, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Denzel Dumfries

Suspended: Olivier Boscagli

Not available: Ritsu Doan

Midtjylland

Meanwhile, Midtjylland will be without veteran right-back Henrik Dalsgaard, winger Pione Sisto, midfielder Nicolas Madsen and Iceland international Mikael Anderson, with all four testing positive for coronavirus. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Bo Henriksen is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Pione Sisto, Henrik Dalsgaard, Nicolas Madsen, Mikael Anderson

PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel, Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Nick Viergever, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Mario Gotze, Marco van Ginkel, Noni Madueke, Eran Zahavi, Cody Gakpo

Midtjylland Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jonas Lossl, Daniel Hoegh, Erik Sviatchenko, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Dion Cools, Evander, Raphael Onyedika, Paulinho, Anders Dreyer, Junior Brumado, Awer Mabil

PSV Eindhoven vs Midtjylland Prediction

PSV Eindhoven have already sold star forward Donyell Malen this summer, with the Netherlands international joining Borussia Dortmund. Right-back Denzel Dumfries looks likely to follow, and replacing the duo will not be an easy task for manager Roger Schmidt.

Midtjylland, on the other hand, have earned praise for their recruitment and performances. They sold Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka to Brentford a few days ago, but the likes of Evander and Awer Mabil are talented players capable of making an impact.

PSV Eindhoven should win here.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Midtjylland

Edited by Abhinav Anand