PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

PSV Eindhoven will host NAC Breda at Phillips Stadion on Saturday evening in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and avoid losing their place at the top of the table this weekend.

PSV’s surprise 3-1 defeat to 13th-placed Zwolle last weekend marked only their third league loss of the season. The hosts are in a rough patch in the league, having lost two and drawn one of their last four games which has seen their lead at the top reduced to just one point.

The defending champions will be desperate to get all three points or risk losing their spot should Ajax pick up a win this weekend.

NAC Breda picked up their first win after three consecutive league losses in a 2-1 victory against Twente last time out. The visitors are currently sat in ninth place after winning eight and losing one of 19 league games so far and could fall as low as 12th place should they fail to pick up a point against the league leaders.

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 106th meeting between these two sides. PSV have won 65 of their previous meetings, 18 have ended in draws while NAC have won the remaining 22.

The hosts have been completely dominant in recent editions of this fixture, winning nine of the last 10 and scoring 30 goals across those matches.

The visitors have struggled in front of goal in recent editions of this match, managing only five goals and failing to score in six of the last 10.

The Boeren have by far the best offensive record and the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with 62 goals scored and only 18 conceded.

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Prediction

The hosts are comfortable favorites and are likely to extend their unbeaten home league record. Peter Bosz’s side will look to exploit the visitors’ poor defensive form and get a much-needed three points.

NAC Breda will hope to get away with at least a point against the defending champions. They have, however, won just one of their last five away matches and could lose this one.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 3-0 NAC Breda

PSV Eindhoven vs NAC Breda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)

