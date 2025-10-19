PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

PSV Eindhoven and Napoli return to action in the UEFA Champions League when they lock horns at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday. Both sides picked up contrasting league results at the weekend, with Antonio Conte’s men suffering a narrow defeat against Torino.

PSV Eindhoven maintained their lead at the top of the Eredivisie table as they held on to see out a 2-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday courtesy of a brace from Guus Til.

Peter Bosz’s men, who have picked up 22 points from their nine league matches, now turn their focus to the Champions League, where they have failed to taste victory in their opening two games.

PSV kicked off their Champions League campaign with a somewhat disappointing 3-1 loss against Union Saint-Gilloise on September 16, two weeks before holding out for a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena.

Napoli, on the other hand, were guilty of a lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch on Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 loss against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico.

Having kicked off the Serie A campaign with four consecutive victories, Conte’s side have lost two of their subsequent three games, with a 2-1 win over Genoa on October 5 sandwiched between the losses.

Napoli turn their sights to the Champions League, where they suffered a 2-0 opening-day defeat against Manchester City on August 18, two weeks before bouncing back in a 2-1 home victory over Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third encounter between PSV Eindhoven and Napoli, with Bosz's men picking up two wins from their previous two encounters.

PSV Eindhoven have failed to win five of their last six Champions League matches, losing three and picking up two draws since February.

Napoli have lost each of their most recent three away games, conceding five goals and scoring just once since a 3-1 victory at Fiorentina on September 13.

PSV are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games across all competitions, picking up six wins and one draw since the start of April.

PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli Prediction

Still licking their wounds from the defeat against Torino, Napoli will journey to the Philips Stadion looking to return to winning ways and snap their poor run on the road.

PSV have enjoyed a strong start to the season and will feel they can come away with something in front of their home supporters.

Napoli are favorites on paper but we predict PSV will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Napoli

PSV Eindhoven vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of PSV’s last six games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the hosts’ last six outings)

