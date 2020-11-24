PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

The Europa League returns this week and on Thursday, PSV Eindhoven take on Greece’s PAOK at the Philips Stadion.

Both sides still have high hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages. PAOK are in second place in Group E, while PSV are beneath them in third.

PSV will also be looking for revenge after they were beaten 4-1 by PAOK earlier in November.

PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK Head-to-Head

PSV have lost just once this season in the Eredivisie, suffering a defeat to Vitesse on 25 October. However, their last game saw them draw with FC Twente, missing the chance to move into the top two.

They haven’t fared quite as well in European competition. They defeated Omonia Nicosia in their second game, but have lost to both Granada and PAOK.

PAOK, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the Greek Super League, winning five of their eight games and drawing the other three. Their most recent match saw them overcome PAS Giannina 2-1.

In the Europa League, PAOK are also unbeaten, picking up draws with Omonia and Granada before defeating PSV on 5 November.

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-L-W-D

PAOK form guide: D-W-W-W-W

PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK Team News

PSV will be without World Cup winner Mario Gotze, who is not expected to return until early December. Meanwhile, Maximiliano Romero, Armando Obispo and Erick Gutierrez are all doubtful.

Injured: Mario Gotze

Doubtful: Maximiliano Romero, Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez

Suspended: None

PAOK have just one injury to contend with for this game. Left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis is out with a hamstring injury and isn’t expected back until early December.

Injured: Dimitrios Giannoulis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK Predicted XI

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Pablo Rosario, Noni Madueke, Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Donyell Malen

PAOK predicted XI (4-3-3): Zivko Zivkovic, Rodrigo Soares, Fernando Varela, Jose Crespo, Eleutherios Lyratzis, Stefan Schwab, Omar El Kaddouri, Douglas, Andrija Zivkovic, Christos Tzolis, Karol Swiderski

PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK Prediction

PSV will be gunning for revenge in this game after PAOK destroyed them 4-1 earlier this month. The sides are closely matched on paper, but PSV are without one of their outstanding performers in Gotze.

Factoring in home advantage, PSV should be stronger this time and a draw seems like the most likely result on Thursday.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-2 PAOK